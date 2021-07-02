Four businesses are in line to become Tracy’s first cannabis retailers.
On June 21 Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington completed the final ranking of 10 applicants for the retail permits, which would allow businesses to open adult-use cannabis dispensaries in town.
The city restricts the number of adult use retail permits to four. The businesses were ranked based on six groups of criteria, including their business plans, community relations plans, safety and security plans, local ownership and employment, social equity and community benefit proposals. With a top score of 86 possible, eight of the final 10 scored above 70.
All four at the top of the final list are existing cannabis businesses with retail storefronts elsewhere in the state. They still have a few more steps to complete, and there is an appeal process for those who didn’t make the top four, before the city confirms award of those permits.
The highest score, 76.33, went to Community Veterans of Tracy LLC, which is based in Vista, Calif., according to paperwork filed with the California Secretary of State’s office last week establishing the limited liability corporation.
Company founder and CEO Daniel Wise, who operates businesses under the names CURRNT Cannabis and The Cake House, said he believes a commitment to veterans has helped his company gain favor in the communities where he has applied for cannabis retail licenses.
Wise himself is a 6½-year U.S. Navy veteran and left the service on a medical separation. He strives to see cannabis gain acceptance as a mainstream medical treatment.
“We have all of these functions that we bring with us in terms of providing veterans in the community access to free lab-tested products,” he said. “Obviously, there’s no system in place for the VA to provide coverage for the products for the veterans that are using medical cannabis and CBD to treat their ailments, so we actually provide that at no cost to veterans that are 50% or more disabled, and we work with different brands and different vendor-partners to provide those products.”
“I think our desire to bring a ‘why’ and a mission beyond just, ‘Hey we’re trying to build a dispensary in your city,’ I think that resounds with the community and with the council and has allowed us to move pretty freely within the cities, staying focused on our mission,” he said.
Wise said his business started five years ago as a non-profit, Veteran Medical Alternatives.
“That was a cultivation project where we had the desire to create different combinations of strains and cannabinoids that would help treat PTSD, symptoms of traumatic brain injury, and chronic pain issues that veterans struggle with,” Wise said.
Voter approval of Proposition 64 in November 2016, which cleared the way for legal cannabis for adult use, followed shortly afterward, “Which opened up the door for us to continue our veteran mission, but also build a commercial enterprise that would help us expand that veteran mission in cities all across California,” Wise said.
“We feel like what we’re doing now is an extension of what we started. We’ve been able to reach and impact hundreds of veterans across the state – and we’re probably getting close to where we can say thousands – and we’re excited to continue that.”
Wise said he has 22 similar projects in some phase of the approval process in cities around California. Some of them, such as a shop in Los Angeles, have been in process for up to 2½ years.
Last week’s selection clears the way for Wise and the others to complete their site plans. He has a location on the 300 block of West 11th Street picked out and now must complete architectural plans and apply for a conditional use permit, which will require planning commission review and a public hearing.
“We can move forward with confidence knowing that we were selected for the license, and we can deploy the money that we need to deploy to get the facility ready, understanding that we were already selected as a partner within the community.”
The three other top selections included Inside the Culture Triangle, Inc., also known as Culture Cannabis Club, which the state lists as being based out of Tustin, Calif; MOM TR Inc., doing business as Megan’s Organic Market, which is based in San Luis Obispo; and Doctor’s Medical Choice Modesto LLC out of Modesto.
Megan Souza, founder and CEO of Megan’s Organic Market, said she and business partner Eric Powers opened their first cannabis cultivation business in 2010 under the Compassionate Use Act, created by California voters when they passed Proposition 215 in 1996 legalizing medical marijuana.
That led to a shop specializing in medical marijuana in 2013, and the passage of Proposition 64 allowed them to open their retail shop last summer on Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Souza said that the success of that shop gained the attention of an investor, which allowed her and Powers to hire an administrative, marketing and legal team to pursue more opportunities around the state.
“Open and operating right now we just have our San Luis Obispo location, but we’ve acquired and are working on the buildout of another location in Santa Barbara County, and then we have nine more dispensary permit applications in process throughout the state,” she said.
While Proposition 64 allowed the first recreational cannabis dispensaries to open at the start of 2018, it has taken many jurisdictions, including Tracy, a couple of years to establish their local policies on how cannabis sales should be regulated.
“All of the cities and counties are starting to open up this year,” Souza said.
Now that her company has attained priority for a Tracy cannabis retail permit, it transitions to the effort to obtain further city approvals, including the conditional use permit. She said the company has identified a potential downtown location but has not made a commitment to that site yet.
“That will be a several-month process for the conditional use permit and building permit, but we do expect to be open before the end of the year, November, December,” she said.
Souza said that Tracy’s downtown has the type of character her company looks for when scouting out new locations.
“I really think of our store as a Main Street kind of dispensary. I want to be part of the downtown area,” she said. “There are some similarities between Tracy and San Luis Obispo, which is one of the reasons why were are pursuing it there.”
Megan’s Organic Market has also worked at gaining local support.
“We’ve been working for the last six months talking to business owners in the downtown and property owners in the downtown and residents near the downtown, getting letters of support and signatures on petitions of support,” Souza said. “We’ve already made a lot of connections and joined a lot of organizations and donated to a lot of non-profits, so I think we’ve already made a lot of inroads as far as community acceptance.”
She added that once folks in Tracy become accustomed to retail cannabis a downtown dispensary will become a regular aspect of the downtown business mix.
“I think that the community will see that not much will change. I don’t expect us to have a lot of impact on the neighbors,” she said.
Representatives from Culture Cannabis Club and Doctor’s Choice could not be reached for comment.
The next step for these businesses will be to confirm their locations within 90 days, which will be required in order to apply for a conditional use permit.
The city also has an appeal process for businesses that applied for the retail permits but didn’t get them. They have until Wednesday, July 7, to file an appeal. The city expects it could take up to 2 months to review those.
The city originally received 42 applications for cannabis businesses in town, including 31 for retail storefronts. The selection process started with two phases of evaluation of those applications, which were scored based on five of the six groups of criteria.
Only 10, all retail storefront applications, attained minimal scores to move on to the final phase of review. In the final phase the city looked at each business’ community benefits proposals. Only those top 10 that made the final phase of evaluation will be allowed to appeal the police chief’s selection.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
