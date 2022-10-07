The city’s efforts to create temporary shelters for homeless people are gaining momentum now that an interim housing solution is under way.
Last week the city took delivery of five modular buildings that could house between 32 and 48 people by the end of the month at the site of the city’s planned homeless shelter on Arbor Avenue, and within the next 2 weeks the city hopes to have a contractor to build the new 68-bed shelter.
Tracy Homeless Services Manager Virginia Carney and Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers updated the Tracy City Council on the latest information related to creating the new shelter. Carney was hired in June specifically to deal with homeless issues, and in August the council authorized Rogers to take steps toward interim solutions after learning that the 68-bed shelter on Arbor Avenue would be delayed, with fall 2023 now the projected opening.
On Tuesday Carney reported that the site work at Arbor Avenue, including underground utilities, was completed in August. Next up will be the construction contract for the shelter, a 6,300-square-foot high-tension membrane structure. That contract went out to bid on Sept. 12, and the bidding process will close on Oct. 19. That’s also the week that the city’s Homeless Advisory Committee – council members Dan Arriola and Eleassia Davis – will meet again on Oct. 20 for further updates and discussions.
If the city gets a qualified bid, construction can begin before the end of the year.
Carney also reported that another $1.2 million is coming to the city.
“The Health Plan of San Joaquin got wind of what we were trying to do with our shelter site, and they asked us to provide some guidance on Gap funding, some areas where we need additional funding, so they just allocated to us on Friday $1.2 million for the interim shelter site project,” Carney said.
The city expects the Arbor Avenue shelter to cost about $10.5 million. The interim facility, which sits closer to Larch Road, has a cost estimate of about $3 million, Carney told the council.
That means the Arbor Avenue site will see construction at the same time as folks start making the transition from encampments around town to the interim shelter.
“The contractors that I’ve talked to have done work in very densely populated areas,” Rogers said. “They will make it as safe as possible. They did not have a concern. As long as there are safety measures put in place.”
Rogers said that it won’t be an abrupt change, and city staff in the field now, including police, plus service providers who regularly visit encampments, will have an idea of which individuals are prepared to make the transition from an encampment to a shelter.
He added that these won’t be walk-up facilities, and those who go to the new shelter will have already made connections with the operators of the shelter before they go there.
“They’re going to have to come to these sites based on familiar faces, which is our team. They’re going to come to these locations based on the service providers who also have teams of people that are at the parks – they’re at El Pescadero, they’re at Plasencia – on a regular basis, because it’s really important to have that relationship with somebody who is a familiar face.
“Those individuals have already started to build the relationships with the individuals that are unhoused at these facilities, saying ‘Hey, there’s something that’s coming here,’ and getting them ready to go.”
The city is also considering a site on Brichetto Road, just north of Chrisman Road east of city limits, as an overflow site that could accommodate 112 beds.
As city staff revealed these plans, they also got some pushback, with Councilwoman Eleassia Davis noting that these decisions are being made independent of council or Homeless Advisory Committee input, and she learned of the plans for the Brichetto Road site through citizen complaints.
“I feel that as a member of the Homeless Advisory Committee that a secondary site is definitely a major shift from what we’ve been originally discussing as a community, as a council, and that’s something that should have come to the committee, at a minimum,” Davis said.
“While I am very pleased that we’re exploring these options, I don’t recall a time at all when I agreed or Councilmember Arriola agreed or had a conversation about a secondary location. For me as a resident it bothers me that we did not have that conversation with our community and that we did not have this conversation with those who live within our sphere of influence in the Banta area.”
Arriola said he too had not been informed of the choice for the overflow site.
Mayor Nancy Young said that she expected Rogers and his staff would take the initiative on these issues without council review, which was the idea when the council gave him that authority back in August, though the council still expect to be informed of the decisions he makes.
“We adopted a resolution for the shelter crisis and we gave certain authority for the city manager to move forward,” Young said, adding that not all council members attend meetings of the Homeless Advisory Committee, though she would be interested in those discussions. “I would propose that this is the best thing, to be able to bring it back to our council. None of us were privy to all of the different things they were doing, but we gave the authority to our city manager’s office, and now it’s back to us to look at.”
“I don’t know how much you all want us involved in all those things, but I think it’s absolutely appropriate, and I think it’s been very transparent at the same time.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
