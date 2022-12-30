The city of Tracy is seeking applicants for the annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) programs, with grants to be awarded for projects that will be active as of July 1, 2023.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awards the funding for programs and projects that benefit people with low and moderate incomes, and aim to provide people with decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.
The City of Tracy expects to get an allocation of nearly $496,000 in CDBG funding for fiscal year 2023-2024. Funding for public service activities is capped at 15% of the city’s annual allocation, and funding the HOME program is estimated to be just over $180,000.
All programs and projects must meet HUD's national objectives and criteria to be eligible for consideration. Further, the Tracy City Council approved the following local funding priorities for the CDBG public services category:
• Food distribution services
• Homelessness prevention, intervention and transitional housing services
• Senior and special needs services
• Domestic violence services
• Youth education and enrichment services
CDBG public facilities/improvements category:
• Public Parks and Facilities
• Removal of Architectural Barriers (ADA)
HOME program:
• Address issues of public safety, health, and welfare
• Rehabilitate residential properties occupied by low-income persons
• Partner to construct income-restricted family and senior housing facilities
Applicants must complete and submit applications online through the City’s new eCivis Grant Management Program. A link to the grant portal, which provides an overview of the program, eligibility requirements, financial information such as minimum and maximum grant awards, and program management contact information, can be found on the City’s Economic Development website, www.thinkinsidethetriangle.com/.
A pre-application informational meeting will be held at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Drive, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, to help guide applicants through the process and answer questions. Online applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Mailed applications or applications delivered to City Hall will not be considered.
