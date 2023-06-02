Mailers with information about the City of Tracy Wastewater Cost of Service and Rate Design Study, the need to adjust rates for the first time in a decade, and the related public hearing were sent to all impacted customers the second week of May.
The proposed rate adjustments are proportional to customer use and impacts to the system, with some increases due inflation and the rising costs associated with system operations, maintenance, and environmental/regulatory compliance. The proposed wastewater (sewer) rates will be considered by the Tracy City Council during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza.
If adopted, the rate changes would become effective on August 1, with annual increases through 2028. Even with the initial $14.05 proposed increase to the current monthly rate for single-family residential service, Tracy customers will still benefit from some of the lowest rates in the region, with Manteca’s rates, the next highest in the county, at $51.25, and Lathrop ratepayers billed $75 per-month. Modesto’s rates are lower, at $43.17.
The “sewer” rate on Tracy utility bills funds the costs associated with the safe and reliable collection, treatment, and disposal of sewage from our homes, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities. It funds the 24/7 operation and maintenance of the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the infrastructure that takes the wastewater from our sinks, showers, and toilets to the plant for treatment and proper disposal.
The City’s Wastewater (Sewer) System includes a treatment plant, 465 miles of main lines, more than 26,000 individual connections to the system, and 6.9 miles of collection (sewer) lines and laterals that are inspected annually. The State Water Resources Control Board requires manhole inspection and the flushing of the city’s collection system every five years.
As wastewater (sewer) system networks age, the risk of deterioration, blockages, and collapses become a major concern. Regular maintenance of the system is essential to ensure that it continues to function effectively and efficiently, minimizing the risk of overflows, blockages, and other problems. The City’s projected customer connections are expected to increase to more than 30,000 in the next two years, which will require expansion of existing wastewater conveyance and treatment infrastructure in accordance with the City’s Wastewater Master Plan, which was updated in September.
Sewer rates also cover repairs, replacement of aging infrastructure, and paying off debt used to rehabilitate the system – all worthy investments to protect our health and the environment.
The City of Tracy offers payment plans, a low-income rate assistance (LIRA) program that provides a $26.05 monthly discount on utility services (water/sewer/garbage), and other community resources to help customers manage their utility services bills. Last year, the city partnered with PG&E so customers enrolled in their CARE discount program are automatically enrolled in the City’s LIRA program, increasing the number of households receiving the discount from 1,275 to 5,100.
For information on these programs contact the city’s Customer Service Team by calling (209) 831-6800 or emailing customerservice@cityoftracy.org.
