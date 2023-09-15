Tracy’s interim city manager and city attorney have responded to Jefferson School District Superintendent James Bridges after Bridges sent a letter to families in the district citing city delays as the reason for the delay in opening a new school within the Ellis development.
Bridges had noted in an Aug. 24 letter to families that construction of a storm drain basin on the north side of Valpico Road was tied to The Avenues, an extension of the Ellis project, and delay of that project meant a delay in construction of the new basin. The new basin is needed to replace a temporary basin on Ellis Town Drive, which is also the site of Franklyn Cole Elementary School.
The delay in the storm drain project means that Cole School will open in August 2027, instead of the previous projected opening date of August 2026.
In a letter to Ellis residents, Surland Vice President Sam Serpa said that lack of action by Tracy City Attorney Bijal Patel’s office is the cause of the delay, and urges approval of The Avenues in order to move the project forward.
In a three-page letter to Bridges dated Sept. 13, Patel and Interim City Manager Midori Lichtwardt state that construction of Cole Elementary is not tied to The Avenues, and construction of the new storm drain basin could proceed as soon as The Surland Companies, developer of the Ellis and The Avenues projects, applies for permits to complete the storm drain system leading to the new basin.
“The construction and completion of Detention Basin 3A and the associated piping can move forward without approval of The Avenues final map – contrary to what Surland Companies has been alleging,” reads the letter from Patel and Lichtwardt.
They continue, “The Surland Companies (along with its builders) submitted only a comprehensive improvement plan set for The Avenues project, instead of a simple plan set for the requisite storm drainage line.”
They also state that other plans for Ellis that could facilitate construction of the new storm drain system weren’t submitted until last month, even though the city informed the developer back in March 2022 that completion of the new storm drain system was a prerequisite for approval of The Avenues final map, with the council approving the tentative subdivision map for the project in April 2022.
