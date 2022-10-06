Cool blues, hot barbecue and brews on tap were on hand for the return of the Blues Brews and BBQ event to the Front Street Plaza Saturday afternoon.
The event had been put on hiatus for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned with four blues bands, a rib cook-off, home brew contest, craft beer vendors, kid zone and barbecue food trucks for the nearly 2,000 visitors.
The homebrew contest featured eight entrants who entered bottles of their beer for judging and 11 competitors in the rib cook-off who set up shop to smoke their ribs in the parking lot of the Tracy Transit Station next to the plaza.
Winners in the rib cook-off were:
• Scott Johnson, first place
• Lydia De La Torre Borracho BBQ, second place
• Marcos Silva All Heart BBQ, third place
Winners in the homebrew were:
• Thomas O’Hara homebrew bremanda, first place
• Orlando Martinez homebrew Trudeau Pocono, second place
• Joe Graw 6th glass, third place
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.