The city of Tracy seeks applications for three seats on the Building Board of Appeals. The openings are for one engineer, one contractor and one architect.
The recruitment is for terms that are due to expire at the end of February, with incumbent board members Scott Schendel, Dennis Alegre and James Caling eligible to reapply. Members are appointed by the mayor with advice and consent of the city council.
The volunteer board meets as needed to hear appeals of administrative decisions pertaining to enforcement of the Building, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical, Fire Codes and related regulations as listed in the Tracy Municipal Code.
The board also considers cases regarding the Uniform Housing Code and the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings, including actions declaring certain structures sub-standard, unsanitary or hazardous and requiring their rehabilitation, reconstruction or abatement as applicable. The board also serves as the appeal board when determinations are made regarding special conditions for persons with disabilities.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling (209) 831-6101, or online at www.cityoftracy.org.
