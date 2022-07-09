The city of Tracy has extended the application deadline to July 13 for an open position on the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District board of trustees.
The 11-member board is made up of representatives from each of the seven cities in the county, one person appointed by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors and three at-large members. The seat representing the city of Tracy is currently vacant.
The board serves as the policy-making body for the district, which is responsible for extermination of mosquitoes and abatement of their breeding places throughout the district while conforming to all state government codes applicable to public agencies.
The board meets at 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the district office, 7759 S. Airport Way, in Stockton. The appointment is for a 2-year term, with subsequent term of 2 or 4 years, depending on the discretion of the city council. The appointee must be a Tracy resident and cannot be an elected official or city employee.
The deadline for applications is 6 p.m. on July 13. Application forms are available at Tracy City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, second floor, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling (209) 831-6101, or by visiting the city’s website, www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.