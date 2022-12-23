The city of Tracy is seeking three applicants for the Building Board of Appeals.
The recruitment comes as the terms of three board members – Scott Schendel, Dennis Alegre and James Caling -- are about to expire. All three are eligible for reappointment.
The board hears appeals of administrative decisions regarding use of building materials, as well as enforcement issues under the Building, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical, Fire Codes as wellas regulations listed in the Tracy Municipal Code.
The board also considers appeals of administrative decisions on the application of the Uniform Housing Code, the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings, and related code sections where the city declares certain structures or conditions therein sub-standard, unsanitary, or hazardous and requiring their consideration, rehabilitation, reconstruction, correction, or abatement as applicable.
The Building Board of Appeals consists of five members appointed by the mayor with advice and consent of the city council. The current openings are for one engineer, one contractor and one architect. Each will serve a 4-year term starting March 1.
Members cannot be elected officers nor an employee of the city but may be a member of another city board or commission. A member need not be a Tracy resident.
The deadline for applications is Monday, Jan. 9. Application are available at, and should be returned to: City Clerk’s Office/City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or call (209) 831-6101, or go to www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
