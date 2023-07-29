The city of Tracy has extended the application period for four openings on its Building Board of Appeals, including spots for an engineer, a contractor and an architect, for another month.
The board hears appeals of administrative decisions regarding use of materials, enforcement of the Building, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical, Fire Codes and other related regulations listed in the Tracy Municipal Code. It also hears appeals of administrative decisions on the application of the Uniform Housing Code and the Uniform Code for the Abatement of Dangerous Buildings regarding structures or conditions that have been declared sub-standard, unsanitary, or hazardous thus requiring rehabilitation, reconstruction, correction, or abatement.
The board presents formal reports that include findings of fact, together with the reasons for its decisions, to be forwarded to the petitioner and to the administrative office whose decision has been appealed.
Members are appointed by the mayor with advice and consent of the city council, and they serve 4-year terms. Members cannot be elected officers nor employees of the city, but may be a member of another city board or commission.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, and applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling (209) 831-6101, or visiting www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.