The City of Tracy has announced the launch of its 2023 Restaurant & Retail Survey, which survey aims to gather the community’s perspective on dining, shopping, and entertainment preferences. Results of the survey will help guide the city’s business attraction and expansion efforts.
The city’s first retail survey in 2013 received more than 1,200 responses. Subsequent surveys in 2016 and 2019 provided valuable feedback that led to the attraction of new restaurants, retail shops, and hotels, such as BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Hobby Lobby, Burlington Coat Factory, and Marriott hotels.
“By participating in the survey, residents will have a direct impact on our community’s future by shaping the growth of our restaurant and retail sectors,” said Adriana Castaneda, Mobility & Housing Director. “Together, we can cultivate a business environment that reflects the needs and desires of our diverse community.”
The public can find the survey online by visiting Tinyurl.com/TracyRetailSurvey. The survey will also be linked on the City of Tracy’s website and Economic Development website, and will be featured on the city’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor, Twitter and LinkedIn, and though the city newsletter.
Additionally, community members can tune in to Comcast Channel 26 and AT&T U-verse Ch. 99, the City’s educational and governmental access channel, to scan a QR code that will link directly to the survey.
The deadline for the survey is Aug. 18. For inquiries regarding the survey, please contact the City of Tracy’s Economic Development Division at econdev@cityoftracy.org or (209) 831-6490.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
