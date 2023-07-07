The city of Tracy is looking for a Tracy resident to serve on the Measure V Residents’ Oversight Committee. The opening is for a full 3-year term that begins Aug. 1 and continues through February 2026 and is a volunteer, non-paid position.
The committee serves as an advisory body to the Tracy City Council on matters related to Measure V, the ½-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016 to help pay for parks and recreation amenities. The committee provides the council with a written report on Measure V revenue and expenditures. It also reviews an annual independent financial audit as well as other city reports related to Measure V revenue and expenditures.
The committee meets at least four times a year – every third Monday in January, April, July, and October at 5:30 p.m. -- at City Hall Room 109. Additional meetings may be scheduled by the Committee, at its discretion. Oversight Committee members are expected to attend all regular meetings.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m., Friday, July 21, and applications are available at: City Clerk’s Office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or call (209) 831-6101, or visit www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
