The city of Tracy is seeking three applicants for the Measure V Residents’ Oversight Committee.
The committee is an advisory body for the Tracy City Council, and tracks revenues and expenses from the half-cent sales tax authorized when Tracy voters approved Measure V in 2016. Among the committee’s duties is review of the annual independent financial audit of Measure V funds and creating of an annual written report for the council.
The terms of committee members Dan Evans, Joyce Fenton and Ameni Alexander are due to expire at the end of February. Fenton and Alexander are eligible for reappointment, and Evans resigned from the committee upon his election to the Tracy City Council.
Committee members are non-paid volunteers serving a maximum of two 3-year terms, and must be Tracy residents. The committee meets four times a year on the third Mondays of January, April, July and October, with meetings at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Room 109.
The deadline for applications is 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Applications can be obtained at, and returned to: City Clerk’s Office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376. For more information contact: (209) 831-6101, or go to www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
