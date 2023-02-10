The city of Tracy is seeking three individuals to serve on the Measure V Residents’ Oversight Committee.
The volunteer committee is an advisory body to the Tracy City Council and provides oversight of the revenues and expenses related to the half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016. The committee is responsible for review of the annual independent financial audit of Measure V revenue and expenditures and provides an annual report to the council.
The nomination period is open for three terms that will expire at the end of February. Committee members Joyce Fenton and Ameni Alexander are eligible to reapply, and there is one open seat, vacated when former member Dan Evans was elected to the Tracy City Council. The terms will expire at the end of February 2026.
The committee meets at least four times a year, at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the months of January, April, July and October in Tracy City Hall Room 109. Applicants must live within Tracy city limits.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and applications are available from the Tracy City Clerk’s office, Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, by calling (209) 831-6101, or by going online to www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.