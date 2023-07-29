Tracy residents interested in serving on the Environmental Sustainability Commission have another month to get their applications in to Tracy City Hall.
The city seeks two high school students to serve on the commission. The commission will be a volunteer advisory body to the Tracy City Council on matters such as water conservation, stormwater management, urban forestry, waste management, recycling and composting. It will also serve as a forum for promoting discussion and education on issues related to the environment.
The commission will develop environmental sustainability policies and may recommend new ordinances, amendments to existing ordinances, and other actions it deems appropriate. The commission also will prepare an annual report for the City Council on these issues, and serve as a voice in guiding city policies on environmental matters.
The commission will meet on the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Additional meetings may be scheduled by the Commission at its discretion. Commission members are expected to attend all regular meetings.
Each adult member will serve a 4-year term -- though two of the initial appointees will serve 2-year terms so that the timing of terms can be staggered -- and each high school member shall serve a one-year term.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Application forms are at the City Clerk’s Office in Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376. For information call 831-6101 or go to www.cityoftracy.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
