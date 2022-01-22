The city of Tracy has three openings for the city’s planning commission. The five-member commission serves as an advisory panel for the Tracy City Council on land use and development matters and also holds hearings on conditional use permits and proposed zoning changes in the city.
The openings are for the seats held by Joseph Orcutt, the longest-serving member having been appointed in 2013, vice chair Chad Wood, who was appointed in 2018, and Maurice Francis, who was appointed in 2019. All three are eligible for reappointment, and the city council also has the option to appoint new commissioners to replace any of the incumbents.
The planning commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month as well as special sessions and workshops. Commissioners are paid $50 per meeting.
Those interested can request an application form from the Tracy City Clerk, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or by calling (209) 831-6101, or by fax at (209) 831-6120, or through the city’s website, www.cityoftracy.org. The deadline for applications is 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.
