The city of Tracy will look to the south to find storage for water that could be used to get Tracy through severed droughts.
On Friday the Tracy City Council authorized city staff to explore the potential for city participation in the expansion of the San Luis Reservoir about 12 miles west of Los Banos. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the San Luis and Delta Mendota Water Authority are planning to reinforce the 3½-mile long dam on the south side of Highway 152 as a seismic safety measure, at a cost of about $1 billion, which would raise the dam by 12 feet.
Construction on the project begins this summer, and the USBR and SLDMWA are now considering a proposal to raise the dam an additional 10 feet, which would add about 130,000 acre-feet to the 2 million acre-feet of capacity in the reservoir today.
If the city participates in the project it would cost $35,000 to get started, and eventually could gain 5,000 acre-feet worth of storage capacity in the reservoir, which would help during drought years.
Water demand in the city of Tracy for a population of 96,345 in 2020 was about 19,527 acre-feet over 24,692 municipal connections, according to the city’s Urban Water Management Plan. The city has enough contracts for water with the USBR, the South County Water Supply Program and local irrigation districts to meet that demand, plus groundwater wells and the potential to recycle wastewater. However, growth in town will create a bigger demand for water, and combined with curtailments because of drought restrictions, the city must continue to find ways to manage its water supply.
