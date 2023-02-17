A survey of roads and intersections around Tracy, including data on traffic collisions and their causes, will become the new guide for future city road improvements.
The findings from the City of Tracy Local Roadway Safety Plan were released last week during a joint meeting with the Tracy City Council and the Tracy Transportation Advisory Commission, with members of both bodies stating that the document is a much-needed insight into hazards that exist on city streets today and options for making those roads safer.
Tracy Senior Engineer Anju Pillai reported that the plan is consistent with California Department of Transportation standards for data-driven analysis of roadway safety. In order for the city to be eligible for Highway Safety Improvement Project funds from Caltrans cities must have plans like this in place. In March 2020 the state gave the city $72,000 to create the report.
During the joint meeting on Feb. 7, Darryl DePencier, senior transportation planner with Kimley Horn and Associates, the consultant the city hired to do the study, summarized the findings from the study, which compiled crash data on all of Tracy’s roads and intersections for 5 years from 2015 through 2019. The report presents that data in terms of which streets and intersections see the most crashes, as well as what factors are responsible for those crashes.
For example, the intersection of Grant Line and Naglee Roads, which sits in the middle of three large retail centers and an onramp/offramp to Interstate 205, saw the most crashes (85) during the study period. Crashes are also common at the intersections of Grant Line Road and Tracy Boulevard (65) and 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road (63).
The most common type of crashes at all three intersections are rear-end collisions, with sideswipes also common at Grant Line and Naglee roads. Most of the crashes around town (71%) result only in property damage, but injuries and fatalities are also noted.
DePencier also summarized the causes of crashes, with 25% of crashes in town causes by unsafe speed. Leading causes also include improper turns (24%), such as drivers turning left over a double-yellow line, right-of-way violations (14%) and people running red lights and stop signs (8%).
“If you look down this list, every single one of these categories, they’re all a driver behavior factor,” DePencier said. “There’s not one thing in there where a city street was at fault or there was a problem with a control. A driver made a decision, and that decision resulted in a crash.”
For serious injury crashes Tracy exceeds the state average when the cause of the crash is lane departure, such as running off the road or crossing the center line, or impaired driving, which he noted tends to result in higher speeds and people neglecting to use safety equipment like seat belts.
Tracy has more serious injuries from commercial vehicle crashes than the statewide average as well because the city has more of that type of traffic in and around its logistics centers, DePencier said. Improper use of safety equipment, including use of seatbelts, bicycle helmets and child restraints, also tends to be more common in serious injury crashes in Tracy compared to state averages.
At the other end of the chart, Tracy tends to have fewer serious injuries in crashes at intersections, and in vehicle-versus-pedestrian collisions.
DePencier cautioned city policy-makers to not focus on just those intersections and roadways where the collision count is high, identified on his map with large red or orange circles.
“The real thing to take away here is not so much that you’ve got a couple of really big circles. It’s the fact that you’ve got circles everywhere, and that’s what we’re always trying to show here,” he said.
“Crashes have a randomness to them, so we don’t necessarily want to focus only on chasing those hot spots. We want to identify, what are the characteristics behind these and how do we make all these little dots disappear? By just preventing them from occurring in the first place you’re implementing broad systemic change.”
The report suggests measures to make roads safer, such as raised medians on busy thoroughfares, better lighting, and speed warning systems like the trailers that show actual speed of traffic compared to speed limits. He also advocated for bike lanes and improved pedestrian infrastructure, which tend to lead to slower auto speeds when those are in place.
City Manager Michael Rogers said that this report is the first step in bringing traffic safety improvements to town, with further workshops expected to determine which steps are appropriate for specific parts of town.
“When we are to implement any of those strategies we need to and have to go out to the public with those potential strategies, because as you saw, there is a whole table of different options that could take place,” he said.
“Every neighborhood and every community is a little bit different and you provide them with a table of potential options. Having that community input and those workshops is pivotal in traffic engineering.”
Council members and commissioners weren’t required to take action on the report, and accepted it as a tool that will help guide future traffic improvements.
“To my mind that’s a sure sign we’ve got a lot of upgrades to do,” Councilman Dan Evans said. “It’s a sign that we’re way behind the times in roadway infrastructure. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Mayor Nancy Young added that the data in the report will guide the city toward more effective use of state and federal roadway funding.
“I do take it as a really good step, and so I do want to commend staff for being proactive in this so that we can begin to identify those areas, and not only identify them and talk about them but to have funding opportunities to be able to fix them.”
Transportation Commissioner Tim Silva added that he has long desired to see a report with information on crashes and their causes.
“I knew this data existed somewhere and for the 10 years I’ve been on the transportation commission I’ve been wanting to access something like this,” he said. “This is a valuable tool for the transportation commission and the city council, and moving forward as we deal with our older streets and our new communities.”
