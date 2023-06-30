After 6 months with no resolution the city may decide next week to take a $590,000 loss on a collection of repurposed shipping containers and opt to go with a vendor who can deliver a similar, and, the city hopes, more reliable product for the city’s homeless shelter.
During the past two Homelessness Advisory Committee meetings in May and June, Tracy city staff has described months of frustration after taking delivery back in December of eight repurposed shipping containers that would be used as part of the city’s Temporary Emergency Housing Project on Arbor Avenue, providing the city the ability to put up 38 more homeless shelter beds in addition to 48 beds available in the nearby modular buildings, which were opened and occupied in November.
The containers arrived from Custom Containers 915 of El Paso, Texas, just as Northern California was inundated by heavy and persistent rainstorms. By early January it was clear that the containers were leaking -- so much, Assistant City Manager Karin Schnaider told the Homelessness Advisory Committee on June 15, that the units had up to 4 inches of standing water in them.
Schnaider added that the response from the vendor has been inconsistent. At one point representatives of the company showed up to work on the containers, removing door and window frames, but left the work incomplete, requiring the city to cover the containers with tarps to keep them from getting inundated by rainwater again.
Schnaider told the committee, including Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and Councilman Mateo Bedolla, that the city has three options at this point, to be considered at the next Tracy City Council meeting on June 5:
• Continue working with Custom Containers 915 at a cost of at least $600,000.
• Order another set of repurposed shipping containers from another vendor at an additional cost of $716,000.
• Accept the loss of money spent with Custom Containers 915 and take no further action.
At stake is a $1.2 million from Health Plan of San Joaquin, which offered the money on the condition that the city have the containers and the 38 beds in service by June 30. When it became clear that the city would miss that deadline Health Plan of San Joaquin offered to extend that date to Oct. 31, but the city could still lose that money if the city were to stop working with Custom Containers 915 without pursuing an alternative vendor.
The city has already committed $590,000 to Custom Containers 915. Schnaider reported that in February, shortly after the leaks were discovered, communications with Custom Containers 915 indicated that the company would work with the city to repair any problems.
“Speaking directly with the owner, the owner was very sympathetic. He said he would completely make us whole. He put that in writing. He accepted the punch list and returned it to us again by mid-February. We started seeing work on site and were pleased with the progress,” Schnaider said, adding that the city was given a timeline of mid-March to expect results. By mid-April the vendor had become less responsive.
She added that more recent communication with the company indicated that they would have a crew on-site by June 12, the week of the Homelessness Advisory Committee meeting. Schnaider reported that while representatives of Custom Containers 915 did a walk-through with city staff on that date there was no verbal or written communication describing what the company would do to correct the problems.
As of the June 15 meeting Schnaider told the committee that she had lost confidence that Custom Containers 915 would complete the job.
“I believed them even as much as June 8, when they came out and said verbally on the phone, ‘We understand what it will take to get this done.’ I have an email from them saying, ‘My welders will be out there on Monday to personally come out and walk the site and find out what it will take.’
“And that was where I was on Monday (June 12), and when I wrote the staff report, going, it looks like the vendor has come to help,” Schnaider told the committee, adding that the next day everything changed.
“Finally, after 6 months of leading me on and me trying to work with them and find solutions they finally said ‘No,’” Schnaider said.
Meanwhile, the city has considered using another vendor that could provide a similar product. At its May 18 meeting the committee looked at the potential of hiring Linked Equipment LLC of Phoenix, which would provide the same type of product at a cost of $716,320.
Senior Civil Engineer Ilene Macintire told the committee that Linked Equipment’s products are certified through the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
“They get the same kind of tags on them as modular homes do, so the design is reviewed before they’re constructed, an inspector is on-site to review everything that is behind the walls to make sure all of the electrical is to code, all of the plumbing is to code,” she said.
“They go through the same rigorous process as the modulars that are already on-site.”
By the end of the June 15 meeting both Bedolla and Davis supported a contract with Linked Equipment.
“My priority would be to move forward with the Linked proposal, as long as staff believes there is a warranty that we are comfortable with,” Bedolla said, adding that the city could still find a use for the Custom Containers 915 units even if they aren’t used to shelter people. “We need to be creative in this.”
Davis asked if the different types of accommodations at the site -- including the existing 48 beds in the modular buildings and 68 beds planned for the congregate shelter, which would be the 6,300-square-foot Sprung structure – could be defined as steps along the way for people as they transition from homelessness to having stable housing.
“Could we use those Links containers, and maybe even perhaps the existing modulars, for permanent housing, or permanent supportive housing for members of vulnerable populations, our seniors, our veterans?” Davis asked.
Homeless Services Manager Virginia Carney replied that this is the city’s vision, to have the congregate structure as a reception and navigation center and the other options as incentives for people to work toward in their transition to self-sufficiency.
Davis added that she’s also concerned that the city is overextending itself, considering that across all three shelter concepts the city will eventually provide more than enough beds for unsheltered people known to be living in encampments in town, as well as fulfilling more than the city’s share of San Joaquin County’s homeless shelter goals.
Macintire replied that the modular buildings are being leased and could eventually be rotated out, while the repurposed containers and Sprung structure would belong to the city, and provide beds and rooms for the long term.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
