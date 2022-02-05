The Tracy City Council on Tuesday started the month of February with a proclamation honoring Black History Month.
“We’ve acknowledged it every year, but we’ve never done a proclamation for Black History Month,” said Mayor Nancy Young, who got council support last year to fly the Pan African Flag at Tracy City Hall during the month of February to honor Black History Month.
In reading the proclamation, Young recognized the contribution of historian Carter G. Woodson, the son for former slaves and the second African American to earn a PhD from Harvard University. Woodson established Negro History Week in 1926, which 50 years later would be the basis for Black History Month, established in 1976.
The proclamation describes the month as a time to celebrate achievements of Black Americans in the country’s economic, cultural, spiritual and political development, and acknowledges the city’s ongoing battle against racism, and the city’s efforts to foster a culture of diversity and equity and inclusion.
On hand to accept the proclamation was Yolande Barial Knight, president of the Tracy African American Association.
“We celebrate it in the month of February, but in our lives it’s every day. Black history is American history, and this is when we as Black people get to tell our story,” Barial Knight said.
She described how the TAAA has been active in town since 1994, and is a non-profit that strives to support educational opportunities for youth and promote social and cultural activities that foster awareness and diversity.
Events that the TAAA promotes, including the 27th Annual Juneteenth celebration planned for June 11, are also geared toward raising money for scholarships, with about $147,000 in scholarships awarded to Tracy High students since 1994.
