The city of Tracy has shifted its focus on the Westside Market property on the southwest corner of Eighth Street and Central, now with the hope that the Housing Authority of San Joaquin County can revitalize the long-dormant corner.
On a unanimous vote the Tracy City Council agreed to open negotiations with the housing authority, which has proposed building a 40-unit senior apartment complex.
The move comes a year after the city appeared ready to move forward on a proposal from private developers who hoped to build a two-story mixed use building – restaurant and retail on the street level and offices or apartments above. The city established an exclusive negotiating rights agreement with Gill Hospitality and Souza Realty and Development on March 29, 2022.
It had been the third ENRA that the city had entered into since it acquired the vacant building in 2011.
Shortly afterward newly-hired City Attorney Bijal Patel noted that city-owned property is subject to the California Surplus Land Act, a 1968 addition to the state Government Code which states that any government-owned land must first be offered for development of housing affordable “for persons and families of low and moderate income.”
The city council passed a resolution on Sept. 20, 2022, declaring the Westside Market to be surplus property. That required the city to notify the state department of Housing and Community Development that the property was available, and after 30 days the city would then have to publish a Notice of Availability for 60 more days, stating that the land would be available for affordable housing, parkland or schools.
The matter was due for a routine Consent Calendar vote on Tuesday, but Mayor Nancy Young asked to hear the staff report so the public could hear the latest developments on the matter.
“Right after that 60 days was up we got that interest in it,” Young said.
Assistant to the City Manager Vanessa Carrera reported to the council that the city published a notice of availability on Oct. 12, 2022, and the Housing Authority of San Joaquin submitted its proposal on Dec. 9, 2022.
Carrera noted that a 90-day negotiation period followed. If no other proposals emerged in that time the city could put the property up for sale to a private entity, provided that entity would devote at least 15% of its residential units as affordable housing.
Carrera said the housing authority was the only developer to submit a proposal.
“Now we are returning back to council to again request authorization for us to negotiate with the housing authority as part of the SLA process,” Carrera told the council, adding that the matter is likely to appear next on the council’s April 4 closed session agenda to discuss terms and pricing.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
