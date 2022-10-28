With an influx of cannabis stores headed to Tracy’s downtown area, and more cannabis shops per-capita than other major cities in the region, the city of Tracy taking steps to rewrite its rules on where, and how many, of these retailers will be allowed to operate in Tracy.
The Tracy Planning Commission on Wednesday held the first on what is expected to be a series of workshops on potential amendments to the city’s zoning laws. Senior Planner Victoria Lombardo reported on the history of the city’s cannabis business rules, established in 2019. Originally the city planned to allow up to four retailers, but after the initial selection process in June 2021 several of the businesses that were not selected protested, prompting the Tracy City Council to open the process up to more potential retailers.
That led to the city opening up the application process to up to 10 retailers, but by the time the qualified applications for cannabis businesses were approved it turned out that 17 businesses would gain city permits, 12 of them for retail storefronts. So far eight of them have applied for conditional use permits and seven have been approved.
Lombardo noted that all that have been approved still await the results of state background check before they can open.
The one that was rejected, Megan’s Organic Market, proposed for the corner of 10th and B streets in downtown Tracy, exemplified the types of protests that exposed the need to draft additional rules regarding how many cannabis retailers should be in a concentrated area, and how much distance they should be from “sensitive uses,” such as businesses that cater to youths.
In this case the retailer was just a couple doors away from The Academy of Performing Arts and Children’s Dance Theatre. Though the city’s ordinance prohibits cannabis retailers within 600 feet of youth centers, the controversy revealed that Tracy’s ordinance has exceptions to that rule, and this was one of them.
“When we established our regulations we got a bit more specific (than state requirements) and we ended up a set of regulations that excluded a number of things that often are youth oriented, like the things that we’ve heard from the public about, like dance studios, music schools, things like that,” Lombardo said. “That might be something you’d like to discuss and rethink.”
The commission didn’t take any action on the matter, but the conversation focused on how those sensitive uses should be defined, and also what kind of buffer should be around the retailer to determine if it is too close to that sensitive use.
Two other retailers have been approved for 10th Street, and two have been approved for 11th Street nearby. Other retailers who gained their use permits without controversy are scattered around town, with two on Grant Line Road and another on Pavilion Parkway.
The discussion also focused on how many retailers should be allowed in town. Lombardo noted that in addition to the seven that have been approved and the one that has been rejected, three more storefronts await hearings on their conditional use permit applications.
Out of seven jurisdictions in the region – Stockton, Sacramento, Martinez, Oakland, Merced, Alameda County and Tracy – Tracy, a city of 94,538 residents, had the highest per-capita concentration of dispensaries allowed, one for every 8,594 residents. The second-highest concentration is Sacramento with one for every 12,951 residents.
Commissioner Gurtej Atwal suggested that Tracy planning staff look at how other cities handle buffer zones and concentrations of cannabis shops. He noted for example that a large city like Los Angeles could have hundreds of cannabis stores, and would also have information that a city like Tracy could use to determine the effects of having high concentrations of stores in certain areas.
“The main point is we should have diverse information,” Atwal said. “We should have a couple of pages – larger population, smaller population. It will educate city staff. It will educate us so we can make an informed decision.”
Lombardo noted that cities also establish cannabis business rules under different sections of their local laws, some through a cannabis code, with a stand-alone cannabis department to track compliance, and others govern location of cannabis retailers through land-use and zoning laws.
A city like Tracy, for example, governs cannabis permits through the police department, though where those businesses can locate would be a matter for zoning law, which is where the planning commission would have authority.
“Looking at all of the regulations as a whole, the zoning portion of it is probably about 10% of everything that gets regulated for cannabis. It’s a very small amount, but it’s an important piece of it because of the locational requirements, but it’s not most of these things that we have the ability to regulate.”
Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson noted that zoning policies Tracy could explore might include zoning rules specific to the downtown area, regulating how many retailers could be in the area and how close they could be to each other.
“Where are all of the other dispensaries going? They are pretty far away from each other. It’s that concentration on 10th Street, that’s the issue,” Hudson said.
When the city does eventually come up with new rules they would apply only to new applicants, while those who already hold permits could operate under the rules that were in place when they received their permits.
“I sure wish you had this discussion 2½ years ago,” said Dotty Nygard, the local partner with Megan’s Organic Market, which is appealing the planning commission’s rejection of its conditional use permit to the city council.
“What I do pray for is that we may move out of such a strong prohibition era with cannabis. There’s discussion federally about declassifying. It’s on the horizon. We are in the next decade going to be out of this prohibition and have it regulated hopefully just like alcohol.”
Hudson said that the commission now has the responsibility to make sure new rules will be fair and effective for the long term.
“I think that we have the opportunity here to do some very good work. If we continue to completely overburden (the industry) with regulation, it’s going to die and we’ll be right back into the black market,” he said.
“Sooner or later this industry will be mainstream, and we’re going look back at the things we’re doing and saying here and we’re going to say, ‘OK, did we get it right?’ I would really like to be able to look back 10 years from now and look at this planning commission and the commissioners that are sitting to the right of me and the left of me and say, ‘We got it right. We made a stepping stone for it to move forward.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
