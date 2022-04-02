The city of Tracy hopes to breathe new life into a prominent downtown corner through a partnership with a team of local developers.
On Tuesday the Tracy City Council approved an exclusive negotiating rights agreement (ENRA) with Gill Hospitality and Souza Realty and Development, who have proposed replacement of the Westside Market building on the southwest corner of Eighth Street and Central Avenue with a two-story building that would include a restaurant and other shops at the street level and offices or apartments above.
On a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Nancy Young dissenting, the council authorized city staff to negotiate the ENRA with Gill Hospitality and Souza Realty and Development. The partnership was one of four applicants to submit proposals for the site, a 10,500-square-foot parcel that has a 7,000-square-foot building on it.
The city acquired the vacant building in 2011 with the intention of redeveloping the site, but efforts under two previous ENRAs stalled. City Economic Development Manager Michael Nimon reported that the city put the property up for sale in November 2021, and put out a request for proposals (RFP).
In addition to the Gill/Souza team, the city also received proposals from Mt. Carmel Community Church of Tracy, which would open a church, after-school program and gift shop using the existing building; WorkVine209 Co-op Kitchen, which presently has an office-space sharing business and would open something similar for food and beverage service, including a commercial kitchen and dining area using the existing building; and Amland Group, a San Jose-based business that would replace the existing building with a five-story building, with a parking garage underneath, a restaurant and retail uses at the street level and offices or apartments above.
The city’s consultant, Berkson Associates, recommended the Gill/Souza proposal as the most responsive to the RFP and most in line with the city’s economic development objectives for downtown, including serving as a complement to the Grand Theatre next door. Tracy City Center Association (TCCA) also reviewed all four proposals and reached the same conclusion.
TCCA President Dino Margaros told the council that two of the people on the panel that reviewed the proposals, Don Cose and Andy Zarakani, had the previous ENRAs, Cose in 2014 and Zarakani in 2017.
“They’ve gone through the process. They’ve studied the opportunity. They understand the building is a very complicated project,” Margaros said. “It’s critically important that we get this right. It’s critically important that we get something moving. We’ve been kicking the can down the street on this for years, if not a decade or more.”
He stressed that TCCA reviewed the proposals without knowing the names of the applicants or where they were from, so they did not know they were choosing the Gill/Souza team, who have long worked in Tracy.
“I was pleased to see when we did finally know that it was Gill Hospitality and Souza Realty and Development, that we know they can get the project done, period. There’s not a question about that.”
Mike Souza of Souza Realty and Development said he and Gill designed their proposal to fit in with the Grand Theatre next door, adding that he and his family have been involved with the theater and the Grand Foundation ever since it was established.
“We understand the Grand Theatre. We understand downtown. I’ve built buildings in downtown. I’ve developed many different projects throughout Tracy,” Souza said. “The Gill family has done the same and developed a number of restaurants and different types of hospitality throughout the valley, so we have the experience.”
Jivtesh Gill said his family already has the same commitment to Tracy’s downtown, with his wife, Param Gill, the current president of the Grand Foundation board of directors.
“Grand Theatre is an iconic building. I think the city spent a lot of money revitalizing the Grand Theatre,” he said. “They wanted to maintain the façade, they wanted the character and the personality, and I think we can cherish that.”
“We know how to do quality work. We know how to get projects finished, and we know how to do projects that complement the community. That’s coming from a lot of passion that I have for this town and what I do here.”
Two of the applicants who didn’t get the consultant’s and TCCA’s recommendation spoke up during the meeting to advocate for the value their projects would bring.
Pastor Dwayne White, pastor of Mt. Carmel Community Church of Tracy, told the council that judging proposals purely on their economic development aspects was unfair to many who were encouraged to apply.
“One thing that I did notice is that the city did say that not-for-profits were OK to make applications for this RFP, but if you take a look at the matrix that was actually there, this is dis-advantageous to non-profits, or not-for-profits,” White said.
“I pray that we actually can take a look at the big picture and what Tracy actually needs, as opposed to what some people think Tracy needs,” he said. “Part of the undertone prior to the city council starting to speak, I was starting to feel as though the religious community has its rightful place, but it’s not in downtown Tracy.”
In response to statements that Amland Group’s five-story proposal was out of scale with the rest of downtown, Bryan Phan of Amland Group told the council that his company created its proposal with the idea that the city wanted to maximize the potential of the site.
“The whole point here is economic growth for the city of Tracy. We put five stories because the city mentioned that there are no (height) limits,” he said, adding that the ENRA would provide the opportunity to revise the proposal if it was too big.
Council members Eleassia Davis, Dan Arriola and Veronica Vargas all endorsed the Gill/Souza proposal as the best fit for downtown.
“That includes respecting who we are today while evolving a little bit, but not taking away from the natural character that we all love,” Davis said, adding that having local people involved is a bonus. “To me it’s really important to have people that understand that. When those people are from this community they have a vested interest here.”
Councilman Mateo Bedolla said he liked the Amland proposal, but was hesitant about endorsing a building of that size.
“I want to join my colleagues in getting a good next step forward, but I was hoping we went big, at least in our vision, and then in practice and if it needs to be scaled down that’s something that could come before the council or planning commission,” he said.
Mayor Nancy Young said she’s confident that the Gill/Souza project would work, but she preferred the Mt. Carmel Church proposal.
“I think there’s so much opportunity to have other diverse things that bring people downtown for a variety of reasons. Not just the food and the eateries,” she said. “I’m just looking for something that’s going to really grow and expand our community, that’s going to expand the people that are drawn to downtown.”
