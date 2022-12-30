The next component of Tracy’s temporary emergency housing facility is arriving this week, and by the end of next month will nearly double the capacity of the city’s homeless shelter on Arbor Avenue.
The repurposed shipping containers from Custom Containers 915 of Texas each have five rooms, meaning that by the time all eight arrive they can house 39 beds plus a bathroom with showers. Two of the units were on-site early this week, with the others expected to arrive by the end of the week.
City of Tracy spokeswoman Carissa Lucas noted that it will still be another month or so before all of the utilities, including electrical power, are installed and operable, so occupancy is expected by the end of January.
As of this week the transition of people into the new shelter has started to clear local encampments. At El Pescadero Park there are still groups of tents, but much of the park has now been fenced off as the city works toward restoration of the park, which will include construction of a new recreation center.
Operation of the new shelter under City Net, the contractor hired by the city, is also settling into a routine, with a new shelter manager now on site where the four modular units housing bedrooms, plus a building with a common area and officers, has been open since late November.
Melinda Ramirez started in that role nearly 2 weeks ago, and after several years working with various local groups and agencies dedicated to serving the homeless she quickly settled into her new role.
“It feels really natural to be here. I’m really excited to be here. I saw this opening and I jumped on it,” Ramirez said. Among other groups, she has previously worked with Tracy Community Connections Center, The Salvation Army, and is a board member with San Joaquin County Continuum of Care.
She said that she expected to have 47 people staying at the shelter this week, noting that there have already been a few that have come in and left since the shelter opened about a month ago.
“For the most part people are doing really well and they seem to be happy here,” she said. “And we’re making lot of progress on getting them housing-ready, connected to resources and all of that.”
In her experience as a homeless advocate and case worker Ramirez learned that just the stable living situation makes a huge difference in getting people back on the path to permanent housing and employment.
“When you’re on the street or living in the park, your entire day is consumed with, how are you going to eat? Who’s going to watch your stuff so it doesn’t get stolen if you go to take a shower or something? There’s no time left for doing the things you need to do to get stable,” she said.
“Having this place here with a bed, meals, phone, computer, everything you need, they can really get focused on getting started on getting those documents like ID’s and birth certificates and getting signed up for SSI. There’s a handful I’m sure who qualify for SSI but they’ve just never applied.”
One of the next steps for City Net is finding where the shelter’s residents can go next as they seek jobs and housing, including local employers and landlords with rooms or units to rent.
“We are very much in need of our community partners,” Ramirez said. “If there are business owners with job openings, reach out to us. We’d like to get these people connected with work.”
“Any other providers who want to participate in this shelter, we’re welcoming the help,” she added. “We never planned on doing it all ourselves, but on being the base, the foundation where we can connect people with resources.”
Employers and landlords interested in working with City Net can call (209) 831-0639, or email Ramirez at melinda.ramirez@citynet.org.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.