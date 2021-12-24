William “Bubba” Paris expects that the new city-sponsored warming center will be more than just a place for unsheltered people to escape the elements on cold and wet winter nights.
Paris, the executive director of Tracy Community Connections Center, sees the center as the next step in the city’s and TCCC’s effort to give people hope that they won’t have to live on the streets and in encampments much longer.
On Tuesday night the Tracy City Council approved a $187,000 contract with TCCC to operate the warming center. On Wednesday Paris and a group of volunteers had turned Good Shepherd Community Church at the corner of Parker and Eaton avenues into a drop-in center where all are currently welcome to stop for a cup of coffee and stay through the night.
The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night until March 31. Paris said that in addition to his staff and regular volunteers, he expects to hire some of the people who are living without shelter now to be part of the effort to run the center.
“I want to be able to give as many people who are part of the population a job as possible,” he said, noting that four people who have been living in local encampments have joined TCCC to help run the center, hoping that it will be a steppingstone to other employment.
“The other hope that I have is because they live in the encampments, they understand the population we’re trying to reach,” Paris said.
“You’ve gotta figure I’m taking people who have been in a park living for multiple years, and I’m saying, ‘Here, we’re doing something. I want to believe in you. I want to trust in you. Will you show up?’
“If you’re willing to work to help yourself to become better, willing to take the resources that we have available to you, it’s my goal to give people real jobs that will allow them to walk amongst their peers and have a sense of dignity.”
Wayne Polk, who has been living at the encampment at El Pescadero Park, said that’s the reason he joined TCCC’s effort.
“I’m working with them helping out and they’re helping me get a place. I enjoy it,” he said. “I’m not working just to get a place. I’m working to help out with the community, because I’ve been here before.”
He added that having been unemployed for a long time, he is eager for a chance to prove he is responsible and reliable so he can take that step toward permanent employment and housing.
“This here, it boosts my confidence. It makes me want to do something because they’ve got confidence in me, and I appreciate that. It’s going to take me having confidence in myself to get there, and I’m going to get there.”
It’s a new type of project for TCCC, which specializes in homeless outreach, connecting people with services and the systems they need to re-establish their foothold in the community. He brought in Frank Saldana, founder of Inner City Action of Stockton, also a homeless outreach group, to show the local group how it’s done.
“He has done warming centers and emergency shelters for years. That is one of his specialties, so we brought him in as a consultant. He came yesterday and he trained our staff,” Paris said.
Paris said that another benefit from this warming center is the coalition that continues to grow in Tracy as groups from around the community address homelessness. The city has plans to build a homeless shelter on Arbor Avenue at the north end of town, and on Tuesday the council approved a series of purchases and contracts to build that center, expected to open in June.
He noted that Good Shepherd Community Church is a good partner for TCCC because the church is one organization is already active in helping the homeless.
“Every Wednesday for the last eight years they serve a meal, a community meal, and four faith-based organizations come together to provide that meal, and on Friday four more faith-based organizations come together to provide the meal,” Paris said.
“One of the things the city wants to do is promote partnerships with organizations, so by us partnering with (Good Shepherd) Pastor Ivan (Kirk), it brings nine faith-based groups in on this project, in on providing services for the homeless. When we do the emergency shelter that’s going to be key. We’re going to have to get the groups at the shelter to provide the services.”
The other contracts the city council approved on Tuesday include $455,000 with Sprung Instant Structures Inc. to build a 105-foot long by 60-foot wide high-tension membrane structure, a $673,000 contract with Kitchens To Go by Mobile Modular of Fresno to install a prefabricated commercial kitchen, and a $530,500 contract with Linked Equipment, Inc., to install a prefabricated restroom, shower, laundry, storage and mechanical building.
