The city of Tracy is hoping to get federal assistance to build a new interchange on Interstate 580 leading into the logistics hub at the city’s western edge.
On a unanimous vote on a consent calendar item on Jan. 17 the Tracy City Council agreed to make the Interstate 580/Patterson Pass Road interchange the city of Tracy’s top priority for the San Joaquin Council of Government’s One Voice trip to Washington D.C. in May.
The Council of Governments’ One Voice effort has elected officials from around San Joaquin County joining COG staff in lobbying federal officials for support on local projects. Rather than competing for federal money, local cities and the county each select projects that they can all advocate for.
In this case the city of Tracy plans to build a diverging diamond interchange, similar to the recently completed interchange along Highway 120 at Union Road in Manteca.
The interchange would provide a key access point for the Prologis International Park of Commerce and other logistics centers next to Interstate 580, which leads directly to the Bay Area to the west and also connects with Interstate 5.
The city expects the project to cost $54.3 million, with two state Trade Corridor Enhancement Program grants totaling $24.9 million already awarded. The city hopes that the federal government could provide another $24 million, and developer fees and county sales tax funding would also support the project.
A report by city Management Analyst Veronica Child notes that the diverging diamond style of interchange is designed to increase traffic flow while decreasing emissions, thus meeting state and federal air quality goals. The interchange would also be designed to accommodate bicycle and pedestrian access.
The city hopes to begin construction of the interchange in the fall and complete it by spring of 2025.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
