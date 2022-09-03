The City of Tracy is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Transportation Advisory Commission.
Commissioners appointed by the Tracy City Council provide citizen and community perspective and input on the development of public transportation planning, facilities and programs.
The advisory commission is made of five Tracy residents who meet the second Thursday of each month, serving a four-year term. The commission members have a background or expertise in areas of public transportation including airport, buses train or bikes.
The vacancy was created when commissioner Rajnish Khanna resigned in early August when he moved out of the city.
The commission takes an advisory role providing input to the council for consideration and action and advise the council on transportation matters brought to them by members of the community.
Currently on the commission are Gary Cooper, Sharanjt Dhillon, Tim Silva and Rajpal Dhillon.
The person filling the commission vacancy will serve the remainder of Khanna’s term that expires at the end of April 2025.
Commissioners receive $50 a meeting, not to exceed $100 per month.
Application forms are available at the city clerk’s office at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, and are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
