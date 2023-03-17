The city of Tracy is working to overcome delays in the continued development of its homeless shelter at the north end of town, with opening of the next phase, a series of repurposed shipping containers, due to open at the end of the month.
That’s about 2 months later than the city had anticipated. The eight units arrived at Arbor Avenue site at the end of December, about a month after the city opened the first phase of the shelter, including four modular units that can accommodate 48 beds, plus a fifth unit as a common area and office building.
The city had hoped to have 39 more beds ready by the end of January after Custom Containers 915 of Texas delivered the units, but the heavy rains in late December and early January revealed that the repurposed shipping containers were not sealed tight against the storms, allowing water to seep into the living quarters.
At the Feb. 16 meeting of the city’s Homeless Advisory Committee, including Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and Councilman Mateo Bedolla, Homeless Services Manager Virginia Carney reported that it became clear in January, when the city building inspectors looked over the units with the contractor to complete the “punch list,” a list of repairs needed, that the units were leaking.
“Upon full inspection city staff identified several deficiencies to the California Building Code,” Carney told the committee. “Thirty-seven of the 39 units took on water during the storms and have water damage.”
Assistant City Manager Karin Schnaider added that it’s unclear if the damage was from how they were built or if they were damaged in transit to the city’s Arbor Avenue site. In any event, Custom Containers 915 was working to fix the problem.
“The vendor has been responsive every time we’ve contacted them,” Schnaider told the committee.
The committee was due to meet again this week for an update. The meeting was held Thursday evening after press time, but the city provided the memo and report detailing the activities of the past month and the outlook for the near future.
Schnaider also provided a memo for the Tracy City Council, where she reported that Custom Containers 915 and Director of Operations and Utilities David Jackson isolated the leaks in the container units to the air conditioners, and they expect repairs to be complete by the end of March.
Next steps include creation of bid documents for construction of a wastewater lift station and electrical service for the full site, which are likely to be separate contracts so that work can begin as soon as possible and continue while the city seeks funding for the full project.
Those will need to be complete before the city can build permanent showers and bathrooms. In the meantime, temporary restrooms, showers and laundry facilities are being constructed off-site.
Still to come is the 68-bed Temporary Emergency Housing Facility, the high-tension membrane Sprung structure, expected to cost about $11 million.
The city is also reporting that as of the end of February the various service providers, including Tracy Community Connections Center, serving as a pre-intake and referral service; City Net, the shelter operator; and Familiar Faces, the Tracy Police Department outreach team, have contacted 320 people who appeared to need shelter, and referred 141 to the city’s shelter.
Of those, 53 have entered and exited the shelter on positive terms, such as finding other housing or reuniting with family while 32 have entered and exited on negative terms.
The city is also reporting that the population of some of the homeless encampments in town has been reduced, with 38 tents now at El Pescadero Park at the north end of Parker Avenue. Back in September before the city opened the shelter it had been the city’s largest encampment with as many as 148 tents.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.