The Superior Court of San Joaquin County is accepting applications for 19 citizens to serve on the 2022-2023 San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury, which begins its one-year term on July 1.
The civil grand jury investigates operations of the various officers, departments and agencies of local government. Each civil grand jury determines which officers, departments and agencies it will investigate during its term of office.
Civil grand juries are authorized to:
• Check on the condition and management of public prisons within the county.
• Investigate and report on operation, accounts of city and county offices and departments.
• Inquire into claims of willful or corrupt misconduct of public officials.
• Investigate activities of all school and special assessment districts within the county.
A final report of the civil grand jury’s findings and any recommendations they make is submitted to the presiding judge of the Superior Court.
Questionnaires are randomly mailed to residents throughout San Joaquin County from information collected from voter registration and Department of motor vehicle information.
Questionnaires can also be downloaded from the county court website at https://www.sjcourts.org/divisions/civil-grand-jury/#/
People who submit the questionnaire and meet the legal requirement form an applicant pool and are interviewed and go through a background check.
In June a random drawing of candidates is held in court and 19 jurors are selected to serve the one-year term.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, be at least 18-years-old, reside in San Joaquin County for at least one year prior to starting on the grand jury, possess intelligence, sound judgement and good character and be able to communicate in English both orally and in writing.
Applicants are encouraged to submit their completed questionnaires back to the court by March 16.
For more information contact grandjury@sjcourts.org.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com
