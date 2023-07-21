A mural depicting civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi and Cesar Chavez was vandalized sometime this week.
On Tuesday evening police were called about the mural in the parking lot of Tracy Memorial Chapel off Holly Drive being defaced with graffiti.
A portrait of Chavez on the right hand side of the mural was targeted with Chavez’ face crossed out with spray paint along with a depiction of the flag of the United Farm Workers of America.
Several words were also sprayed over Chavez but it was not completely clear what they said.
In the middle of the mural the words “True Leaders Work For Peace” had the word “True” crossed out.
The approximately 20-foot-long mural was painted in the summer of 2014 by Tracy High students in a U.S. History for English Language Learners class taught by Dr. Steven Drouin .
The mural was conceived by students Leydi Issac Rodriguez and Gladiz Hernandez Silva and sketched by Tracy High art teacher Catherine Smutny and then painted by students in Drouin’s class.
An image of King was untouched and the portrait of Gandhi had some paint on it as well.
The person reporting the vandalism had asked if police would investigate the incident as a potential hate crime and on Thursday police said the incident was still under investigation.
