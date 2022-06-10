A claim filed against the city of Tracy last month reveals some of the details in a dispute that led to the termination of a former fire department division chief.
Attached the agenda for Tuesday night’s Tracy City Council closed session was a claim form and a Private Attorney General Act claim, both dated May 3, from Patrick Vargas, who was fired from his position with the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority in January. The council’s closed session agenda notes that the claim represents “significant exposure to litigation,” meaning a civil lawsuit is likely to follow.
Vargas’ 32-year career as a local firefighter included service with the Tracy Rural County Fire Protection District, Tracy Fire Department and more recently the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.
The claim states that SSCJFA Chief Randall Bradley took “retaliatory and defamatory actions” against Vargas while under the belief that Vargas and his wife, Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas were “scheming and acting” against him.
The claim says the dispute goes back to spring of 2019 when the fire authority was working toward becoming independent of the city. Bradley allegedly had told Patrick Vargas that he was upset about Veronica Vargas, in her role as a Tracy City Council member, questioning the personnel transition plan as firefighters went from being city employees to fire authority employees, as well as the financial stability of the fire authority.
The claim states that Bradley apparently believed that she was acting on information provided by Patrick Vargas, and as a result Bradley retaliated against Vargas by denying him work assignments, stripping him of responsibilities, and that Bradley “initiated a smear campaign against him” and subjected him to improper investigations.
Following Tuesday’s closed session, Tracy City Attorney Bijal Patel said that the council did not take any reportable action during the session. Bradley said he would not comment on the claim as it is a personnel issue and a legal issue.
