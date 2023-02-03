Members of the Tracy High Class of 1962 have donated a bench to the school campus as they remember their alma mater and pledge “Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog.”
Sue (Schanabel) Miller, the Class of 1962 treasurer, said the question came up at the 60-year reunion: What to do with their bank account?
The Class of 1962 has about 60 members remaining and it was suggested they close the account because they don’t have many more reunions to do.
Many of the class members have grandchildren or great grandchildren attending Tracy High and they wanted a way to leave their mark for future generations to see.
“So, it was my idea actually to leave a legacy from our class here at Tracy High school,” Miller said.
She contacted Principal John Waggle who was in favor of the bench honoring the class.
The green steel bench has a plaque affixed that reads “Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog.”
Miller said they paid $1,500 for the bench with the remaining money in their account and a plaque that was installed just east of the ticket booth in front of Wayne Schneider Stadium about two weeks ago.
The remaining amount that was left was just over $300 which was donated to the Tracy Animal Shelter on Paradise Road.
Miller said the Class of 1962 will still have about two gatherings each year.
“One of our classmates owns the Banta Inn, and he is generous and allows us to have our reunions there free of charge so we’ll do that from here on out,” Miller said.
Miller said it was special having their class’s bench close to Wayne Schneider Stadium and the football field.
“It means a lot to us because Nick Eddy was in our class and he became a professional football player because of his accomplishments here at Tracy High School,” Miller said. “The principal allowed us to pick this site out so that we can actually see the end of the football field and actually anybody can come here and sit at anytime because it’s outside the fence of the high school.”
Miller said she has mentioned their bench project to other classes that have existing bank accounts to see if they wanted to donate to the campus.
“The principal Mr. Waggle is very happy for any class that wants to donate anything here to the school to keep their legacy going,” Miller said.
