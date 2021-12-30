Classic Gymnastics began its competitive season on Dec. 19 at the National Gymnastics Association Judges Cup at Redwood Empire Gymnastics in Petaluma. Classic’s boys team includes four athletes, three of whom competed in Petaluma in the Level 4 program. They competed with seven other teams from around Northern California.
Alexey Nikitin, 13, is in his third year of gymnastics competition. He placed ninth all-around (61.1) at the Judges Cup, including a second-place mark (11.4) on the rings.
Oskar Sawander, 11, in his second year competing, placed 10th all-around (59.7). His best event was the floor exercise, where he placed fifth (11.5).
Tyler Karatas, 8, in his first year competing, placed 13th all-around (58.5). His best event was the floor exercise, where he placed eighth.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
Judges Cup
Dec. 19, Redwood Empire Gymnastics, Petaluma
Level 4
Alexey Nikitin - 4 floor 11.7, 2 rings 11.4, 6 parallel bars 11.5, 8 pommel horse 8,2, 21 vault 8.1, 17 high bar 10.2, 9 all-around 61.1.
Oskar Sawander - 5 floor 11.5, 13 rings 10.4, 13 parallel bars 10.8, 13 pommel horse 7.8, 13 vault 8.9, 15 high bar 10.3, 10 all-around 59.7.
Tyler Karatas - 8 floor 11.2, 10 rings 10.7, 16 parallel bars 10.5, 21 pommel horse 7.1, 13 vault 8.9, 18 high bar 10.1, 13 all around 58.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.