Although the program’s run at Classic Gymnastics in Tracy prioritizes human development and devising personalized routes into college, the competitive aspect still holds important value for owner and director Jenny Yannessa and her staff.
Tuesday, June 7 through Saturday, June 11 saw the selected and qualified Classic gymnasts jet off to Orlando, Florida for the National Gymnastics Association National Championships.
As much as Yannessa, the girls team Coach Casey Hall and everyone else involved encourage recreational gymnastics and promote a significantly less pressure-heavy environment, compared to that of the traditional Junior Olympics U.S. Gymnastics route, competing and testing yourself against others remains a key part of youth development.
“Competition breeds self-esteem, confidence, and responsibility,” Yannessa told the Tracy Press upon returning from Florida. “It allows the kids to learn how to balance school, practices, and other priorities.”
Yannessa makes it a point to stress that they do not discourage competition at the Classic gym. Instead, they just want their platform to give people an opportunity to be more realistic about gymnastics related expectations and make the process less taxing and more enjoyable for the young athletes.
“We want to make the parents see how hard it is to get to the Olympic level,” Yannessa said. “Here, that’s not going to happen. That is not our focus. Our focus is on the kids having fun and incorporating gymnastics into their lives. Gymnastics provides a good foundation for other sports.”
Statistically, approximately 0.01 percent of kids make it to the Olympic level. That’s why at Classic, the philosophy is to promote sport and training as a team, rather than being strictly individualistic because of the way this sport is designed. The purpose of the kids coming to the gym is for them to leave feeling motivated and self-accomplished instead of “beaten down because they can’t get to that higher level.”
Yannessa and her staff choose to teach competitiveness and sportsmanship in a different way. At Classic, most of the gymnasts handily qualify for major tournaments. As a result, internal trials are held for the young athletes to see who can meet the high standard pushed from within.
Classic had 13 gymnasts fly out to Florida for the tournament after achieving excellent results at the regional championships in Arizona in May. Out of the group, two girls returned as national champions – Makayla Sumabat, who competed at the Platinum level, and Natalie Brantley, in Level 3.
Sumabat competes at the highest level currently offered at Classic and is a top performer, according to Yannessa. The gym owner also took a moment to reflect on getting to watch Sumabat grow up at the gym over the years.
Yannessa said: “It’s funny, I was just looking at a picture I have of her at like four or five years old in the gym. I believe she is 14 now. She is a top performer, very well rounded, and everybody looks up to her. She’s a great role model and very positive with all the girls. She works hard, she is always here training, trying to perfect what she has and keep learning.”
Yannessa also commented on Sumabat’s performance, labeling her floor routine as “amazing” and explaining how her uncanny ability to be dramatic in her execution could bring many a spectator to tears.
Sumabat aspires to perform at the collegiate level one day, similar to Brantley. Hall took to describing the latter as a strong team player and someone that also has lofty expectations in the sport.
“She is extremely hard working,” Hall told the Tracy Press. “Definitely one of our strongest team players. She never projects her disappointment in herself onto her teammates. She’s always encouraging and striving to get better. She’s really focused and driven. She really wants gymnastics to take her far and it was great to see her become a national champion because she put in a lot of work this season.”
Sumabat and Brantley excelled all around in Florida but both dominated in specific events. Sumabat was a tournament best in her bar (9.600) and floor routines (9.725). Brantley was the most outstanding in vault (9.550). Sumabat won with a cumulative score of 38.200. Brantley scored 38.125.
Classic also had a number of gymnasts come second overall in their respective levels. Those included: Sofia Estrada, Xuria Alfaro, Annelyse Franco, Kinsley Masters, Ariela Zuno, Melissa Sahim, and Alana Martinez.
Martinez (second in Platinum level), along with Sumabat, was picked to be part of the NGA Developmental Select Team. The purpose of this is to allow the nations’ highest achieving athletes and coaches an opportunity to train alongside each other in a team atmosphere – something that NGA as a whole is a big proponent of. Team bonding is one of the core activities.
“We do a lot of team bonding,” Yannessa said. “All kids know each other and we want everybody to work together, not compete against each other so much. We want to create a positive environment, one that is more encouraging rather than hardcore. None of ‘your kid, my kid.’ Parents collaborate with each other here. The teams all get along.”
Creating this type of environment was always one of Yannessa’s goals. As many places as there are for working towards being an elite performer, there was not enough attention being given to developing in other areas. Classic pays more attention to the human side of things and remembering that there is a life after gymnastics.
“We want to bring more kids into the sport of gymnastics at a young age and without the pressure of one day getting to that elite level,” Yannessa said. “We want to help them get out of that shyness and it’s wonderful to see them blossom. To no longer be that shy kid from the first day of practice and rather come in here with confidence and happy to be coming in and out of practice instead of feeling beat down and frustrated.”
Hall strongly echoed those thoughts: “As a coach, I want to see the kids be successful and get as far as they can in the sport, but I also want them to think about life after gymnastics. A lot of these girls have a lot of time left before they get to college and I want them to think about what gymnastics does for them.
We want them to take away something from it rather than feel like they’ve done gymnastics all their lives and then just had to stop because they weren’t good enough. I want their experiences to roll over when they’re in college. This program allows us to push each kid to their potential and they can move up and down levels. It gives more flexibility.”
With the NGA, coaches and athletes are allowed to take a different take on the rigorous sport of gymnastics. The program encourages excellence but also strives to push athletes into different avenues. The aim is to develop well rounded individuals who can pursue college scholarships through gymnastics and beyond.
At Classic, kids are given the opportunity to develop, learn important skills and are catered to their abilities. No one is too good or not good enough. There is room for everyone to join, enjoy, get better, and reap the benefits from a sport that has become so popular in the United States over the last decade.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
