The Classic Gymanstics girls teams placed first at every level at the National Gymnastics Association Winter Challenge, held Saturday and Sunday at the Feather River Recreation and Park District Activity Center in Oroville.
Competing in the top platinum level, Makayla Samabat won all of her events to take first-place all-around (38.575) in the 13 and over division. Her event wins included the vault (9.425), uneven bars (9.700), balance beam (9.625) and floor exercise (9.825). Also taking gold in the platinum division was Aurien Weimer with the first place all around score (38.575) and first place on the vault (8.925) and bars (9.600).
At the gold level, Melissa Sahim placed first all around (38.825) in the 13 and over division. She had the team’s highest all-around score for the weekend, which included first-place marks on the vault (9.750), bars (9.750) and floor (9.750). In the 9-12 division, Ariela Zuno placed first all around (38.100) after she won all of her events, including the vault (9.375), bars (9.725), beam (9.300) and floor (9.700).
Winners at the silver level included Ruth Kuspa, placing first all around (38.275) in the 10 and over division, with top marks on the beam (9.625) and floor (9.600). Kinsley Masters won the 7-9 division (38.400), with first-place scores on the bars (9.600), beam (9.725) and floor (9.575).
At level 3, Annelyse Franco was first place all around in the 12 and over division (37.550), including the top score on the floor (9.650). Natalie Brantly won all around in the 10-11 division (38.550) with top scores on the bars (9.700) and floor (9.950). Sofia Estrada was first place all-around in the 6-9 division (37.950), winning the bars (9.475) and beam (9.650).
Classic’s top gymnast at level 1 was Eliana Zerba. Her first place all-around score (37.600) included top scores on the bars (9.400), beam (9.400) and floor (9.600).
Classic’s top athlete in the boys competition was Alexey Nikitin, winning first place all around (62.500) at level 4 in the 11 and over division, including the top score on the parallel bars (11.500).
2022 National Gymnastics Association Winter Challenge
Saturday and Sunday, Feather River Recreation and Park District Activity Center, Oroville
Girls platinum
13 and over
Makayla Samabat - 1 vault 9.425, 1 bars 9.700, 1 beam 9.625, 1 floor 9.825, 1 all around 38.575
McKenzie Cousins - 2 all around 35.775
9-12
Aurien Weimer - 1 vault 8.925, 1 bars 9.600, 1 all around 37.450
Alana Martinez - 1 beam 9.600, 1 floor 9.600, 2 all around 37.350
Girls gold
13 and over
Melissa Sahim - 1 vault 9.750, 1 bars 9.750, 1 floor 9.750, 1 all around 38.825
Hannah Webb - 1 beam 9.650, 2 all around 38.000
Noor Atwal - 3 all around 37.475
Ava Perry - 4 all around 37.275
9-12
Ariela Zuno - 1 vault 9.375, 1 bars 9.725, 1 beam 9.300, 1 floor 9.700, 1 all around 38.100
Girls silver
10 and over
Ruth Kuspa - 1 beam 9.625, 1 floor 9.600, 1 all around 38.275
Reva Vijay - 1 vault 9.725, 1 bars 9.400, 2 all around 38.150
Maxine Gerolaga - 3 all around 37.000
Bailey Morris - 4 all around 36.650
7 to 9
Kinsley Masters - 1 bars 9.600, 1 beam 9.725, 1 floor 9.575, 1 all around 38.400
Xuria Alfaro - 2 all around 37.625
Sanai Tinajero - 1 vault 9.575, 3 all around 37.450
Leilani Nunez - 4 all around 37.125
Marley Gomes - 5 all around 35.850
Girls level 3
12 and over
Annelyse Franco - 1 floor 9.650, 1 all around 37.550
Katelyn Hellman - 1 vault 9.375, 3 all around 36.775
Skylar Cordano - 1 bars 9.625, 5 all around 36.050
10-11
Natalie Brantly - 1 bars 9.700, 1 floor 9.950, 1 all around 38.550
6-9
Sofia Estrada - 1 bars 9.475, 1 beam 9.650, 1 all around 37.950
Girls level 1
Eliana Zerba - 1 bars 9.400, 1 beam 9.400, 1 floor 9.600, 1 all around 37.600
Nitya Seth - 2 all around 36.600
Riya Sharma - 3 all around 36.450
Amaya Beal - 1 vault 9.525, 4 all around 36.200
Maliyah Woods - 5 all around 35.725
Boys Level 4
11 and over
Alexey Nikitin - 1 parallel bars 11.500, 1 all-around 62.500
Robert Rockett - 1 floor 11.800, 1 pommel 9.100, 3 all-around 59.700
Oskar Sawander - 1 vault 8.600, 4 all-around 57.600
7-8
Tyler Karatas - 1 floor 11.2001, 1 rings 11.700, 2 all-around 56.800
