A nationwide cleanup drive dedicated to the birth centennial of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari was undertaken by residents and volunteers of the non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) at Von Sosten Road in Tracy on Sunday.
The event was organized by DSNDP in collaboration with the City of Tracy. The “Adopt-A-Road” program is part of a year-long nationwide cleanup drive undertaken by DSNDP across 17 states and 32 cities in the United States.
More than just a cleanup campaign, this innovative program works to educate citizens of all ages about the responsibilities of land stewardship and the care and repair of our environment. The San Joaquin County Adopt-A-Road cleanup drive was scheduled in conjunction with similar projects in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New York and across California and will be followed by other states.
The year-long “Adopt-A-Highway/park/beach/street/reservoir/ramp” initiatives were founded in the name of Hindu spiritual leader Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari by Dr. Shri Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, a prominent, multiple award winner, global social reformer who transformed millions of lives throughout the world with his humanitarian teachings.
The non-profit DSNDP is driven by over a million volunteers worldwide, who strive to keep the legacy of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari alive by running blood-donation drives, cleanliness drives, tree planting and conservation drives, conserving natural water reservoirs, assisting hearing-impaired children with free hearing-aids, free adult, and children’s literacy classes.
• Contributed by Maithili Kadam. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
