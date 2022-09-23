Editor,
In response to the letter on student loans (Evelyn Martin, Your Voice, Sept. 16), let's not forget of the students in the last 50 years who have never paid off their student loans, some of whom stayed in the colleges year after year, never getting a job or paying off their loans.
The newest, past 15 years of student loans are at an all-time high in interest rates and qualified income. Many families needed to have four incomes to allow for their child to attend college and pay for their S.A.T. tests, $400 each time, plus they needed a near-perfect score to be accepted and proof your parents were rich enough, depending on the college.
These student loans were issued with a 26% interest rare, making it nearly impossible for a new graduate to afford housing and work in the field they got their degree in. In my family we made our university graduate get a job, any job, and pay the loans off before entering the field of expertise.
It took 4 years of hard labor and some help from us to get the loans paid off. Now our college student is back in school getting a refresher course with a paid internship, but still cannot afford to live on his/her own yet.
The other factor that's played a huge role in this crisis was the pandemic and lockdown. Student loan forgiveness is for those loans that were charged the exorbitant interest rates. Not all student loans are forgiven. Hope this helps clear up your clouded view.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
