Brooke Clever cemented her family’s legacy as dance champions, winning the 2021 Dancing with the Tracy Stars title and the coveted mirror ball trophy Saturday evening at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
Clever followed in the footsteps of her father Rusty Clever, who won the Tracy Stars dance title in 2017.
“It feels amazing. I know my dad won it and it must have been fun, but this is better than I could have ever imagined,” Clever said. “Now we need to get my mom up here, right? She could kill it.”
Clever and her dance partner Mark Lowes, executive director of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, danced the Cha Cha to the Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome to the Jungle.”
“Oh my God I was nervous. I thought I was going to throw up for a second, but Mark told me I got it, and I took a deep breath, and I went out there and it just happened,” Clever said. “The hardest part about tonight, I think, was we did it so many times without an audience, and with the audience there it brings another factor to it, but you just have to put that in the back of your mind and just dance.”
Clever and four other “celebrity” dancers -- Janet Anderson, Jon Combs, Brian MacDonald and Cindy Sasser-- vied for the dance title as a fundraiser for the Grand Foundation, which supports arts education and programming at the Grand Theatre.
Three celebrity judges scored the dance performances, and members of the audience also weighed in and cast ballot for their favorite dancers of the evening. Judges for the dance competition were former contestants Hector John Cardoza, Alayna Carter and 2019 dance champion Brad Mizuno.
Lowes said Clever turned up the intensity for her performance, which featured a jungle costume and back up dinosaur and shark dancers.
“During practice we always had hiccups but tonight it was the best we’ve ever danced. She brought all the entertainment value. She really put a show and really committed to everything we did and turned out the best we’ve ever danced,” Lowes said.
He said all the Tracy stars brought their best steps to the dance floor for the competition.
“I think everyone really upped their level, especially right at showtime. It was like, I don’t know if we’re going to be top two finalists even,” Lowes said.
Clever’s dance scored a perfect 30 from the panel of judges.
Carter, who was runner up in her dance competition to Brooke’s father Rusty, praised her performance on the way to giving her a score of 10.
“Let me just tell you something, I just want to say she did not get it from her daddy, she got it from her momma, she got the moves from her momma,” Carter said. “Brooke, so proud of you so impressed. You had us on the edge of our seats, you were amazing, so proud of you.”
Judge Brad Mizuno also gave her a 10 and commented on her jungle theme.
“First off Mark, I don’t know how you were able to tame her, and I disagree with Alayna, you got your genes from your dad.” Mizuno said.
Clever was the last dancer and her perfect score tied with Brian MacDonald who danced a country two-Step routine with dance partner Grace Peterson.
Clever called on her supporters in the crowd.
“Let’s vote. Let’s end it and let’s go to Rusty’s,” Clever said.
Sasser was named the runner up, scoring a 29 from the judges for her hustle dance routine with partner Chris Rogowski set to “Car Wash” by Rose Royce. She was also named the top fundraiser of the event.
Judge Cardoza praised Sasser’s efforts on the dance floor.
“You we’re fabulous my darling. You connected with the audience, you smiled, you shined, I’m giving you a nine,” Cardoza said.
Param Gill, Grand Foundation president, welcomed the audience to the dance competition, which opened the presenting season at the Grand Theatre. Gill said that the popular event is just one of the Grand’s regular offerings, but like many programs at the center it had been cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This amazing art institution has been largely silent, unable to educate, to entertain and to enlighten. But here we all are, together again,” Gill said.
Dancing with the Tracy Stars raised $57,000 and 367 people attended the performance at the Grand Theatre.
Lowes said the performance at the Grand Theatre was the first for the dance company since the start of the pandemic. All five dancers spent about a week learning choreographed ballroom dance routines with their Utah Ballroom Dance Company partners.
“I cannot even express to you how excited I am to be here. This is our first performance since March of 2020. So as an artist and as a dancer you can imagine how excited we are to be back here performing but let alone with such an amazing group like the Grand Foundation and the city of Tracy,” Lowes said.
After the winner’s announcement he was thankful for his company to be part of the show.
“It really feels amazing. You know the city of Tracy, to bring us in and support us at a time that’s so difficult for many artists, it’s just remarkable and shows the commitment and the amazingness of this community to reach out to artists and bring us at this time.” Lowes said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.