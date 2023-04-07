Club benefits from AED donations

The Boys & Girls Club of Tracy accepted a donation on Wednesday from three community partners who contributed a total of $9,000 toward the purchase of new AED (automated external defibrillator) devices. Representatives of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, Tracy Firefighters Charity and Tracy Friends for Parks, Recreation and Community Services presented the donation to Kelly Wilson, Tracy Boys & Girls Club CEO. “With our expansion from seven sites to 15 sites in Tracy, we were in need of purchasing more AED devices and our ultimate goal is to have one device per site,” said club Director of Development and Philanthropy Sofia Valenzuela, adding that the donation moves the club toward its goal of having an AED device at each site. “Safety at all of our sites is a top priority, and we are focusing on not only putting policies and protocols in place to protect our Club kids but also in purchasing the necessary safety equipment.”