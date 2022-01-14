Editor,
The Tracy Friends of the Library would like to announce the selection of its Board of Directors and the election of new officers for 2022. The following people will serve on the board: Jacquelyn Nott, President; Michel Bray, Vice President; Michelle Mason, Treasurer; Valerie Dubie, Secretary; Steven Braman, Iliana Choate, John Colendich, Tiffanie Heben, and Marilyn Thompson.
The TFOL would like to thank the GFWC Woman’s Club of Tracy for its recent donation in support of literacy programs at the Tracy Branch Library.
The Tracy Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization that promotes literary, educational, and cultural activities in the City of Tracy and has been actively supporting the Tracy Branch Library for over 30 years. The next meeting of the TFOL will take place on Feb. 15 at 7 pm in the Wadsworth Room. For more info, contact tracylibraryfriends@gmail.com.
Tiffanie Heben, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.