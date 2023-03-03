Cold weather and precipitation left a dusting of snow on the hills west of Tracy over the weekend, with snowcapped hilltops visible from the valley floor through the week.
Observations of the snowfall from last Thursday night/Friday morning included reports of the roadway over Patterson Pass Road covered with snow, causing commuters to get stuck on the pass before the road was closed. By midday Monday the roadway along Corral Hollow/Tesla road still had patches of slush at the top of the pass.
The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in the valley dropped as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit early last Thursday morning, and went below 40 degrees in four of the past seven days. The record low for the last week of February is 26 degrees (Feb. 26, 1964). The record low for the first week of March is 27 degrees (March 2, 1971).
Forecasts for the weekend are for cold temperatures to continue through at least Tuesday, with a projected low of 35 degrees on Tuesday.
Total precipitation for the week was 1.27 inches, as reported by the Community Collaborative Rain Hail & Snow Network, bringing this year’s total to 12.91 since July 2022. The National Weather Service puts the area’s yearly average at 13.45 inches.
The National Weather Service expects more rain for the Tracy area in the coming week, with rain forecast for Saturday, a chance of rain on Sunday and a slight chance of rain on Monday.
