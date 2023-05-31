“Having deployed many times, I have witnessed firsthand the tremendous dedication and commitment of our armed forces,” Army Master Sergeant Aaron Blim told those present at Monday’s Memorial Day service at Tracy Public Cemetery.
Blim, senior movements non-commissioned officer at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin, was principal speaker at the annual program that attracted several hundred people to the cemetery to observe Memorial Day.
“I have seen the sacrifice and tireless efforts that come with defending a nation,” Blim continued. “But more importantly, I have witnessed the incredible bond that ties our military community together, the bond that transcends rank, background and personal differences. It is a bond forged in shared sacrifice and unyielding loyalty.”
He urged those present to remember that Memorial Day is not just about reflecting on the past.
“Our duty does not end with a single day of remembrance,” Blim stressed. “It is our responsibility to carry forward the legacies of our fallen heroes, to ensure that their sacrifices were not in vain.”
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young presented a proclamation from the city council pointing to the importance of Memorial Day to the Tracy community.
Wreaths were placed at the symbolic Grave of the Unknown by Gold Star families and representatives of veterans’ and community organizations, Tracy Community Band played songs of the five branches of military service.
Following the ceremonies at the cemetery, a brief program at the Tracy War Memorial in the civic center included the reading of names of Tracy’s war dead on the monument, beginning with World War I.
