Several community-based projects will receive county funding including mental health and substance abuse treatment, housing support for families and Veteran service organizations.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved funding on Tuesday to support several programs for San Joaquin County residents in need of help.
The funding approved was:
n A $7,028,081 agreement with Turning Point Community Programs to operate an Adult Residential Treatment Services program for individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders that are in the criminal justice system. The funding will provide transitional housing for up to six months for people recently released from incarceration who are homeless and need mental health service. Housing will be two 16-bed modular facilities, one for men and one for women, providing participants clinical mental health and substance use treatment.
n A $900,000 agreement with Mary Magdalene Community Services to support the “Bringing Families Home” program providing housing support to families receiving child welfare services who are or are at risk of homelessness. The program provides financial assistance and housing related supportive services including rental assistance, security deposits, moving costs, interim shelter assistance, housing navigation, case management, and legal services.
n An increase in funding from $1,026,139 to $1,489,407 to help bolster the Emergency Child Care Bridge (ECCB) program which provides resource families and parenting foster youth with time limited childcare and childcare navigation services along with trauma-informed care training for childcare providers.
n In a 5-0 vote the board approved allocating $2,593,919 from the American Rescue Plan Act Fund to pay for facility repairs, upgrades and equipment purchases at six local Veterans Service Organizations to be used for projects such as roof repairs, wheelchair access, electrical updates and heating and air conditioning replacement. The Tracy American Legion Post 172 building at 1960 N. Tracy Boulevard will receive $603,247 for a total of 22 repair and upgrade items at the building ranging from to re-stucco the building, adding security surveillance cameras, installing an iron railing for an Americans with Disabilities Act complaint ramp to adding 100 new padded chairs.
