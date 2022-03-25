Jefferson School students have new science books and activities to explore thanks to a community gift from Lawrence Livermore National Security.
Tiffany Heben, a library aide at the school, said the school was able to purchase more than 100 new science-related fiction and nonfiction books along with STEAM building kits for the library with a $5,000 “Imagine a Future in Science” gift from the LLNS Community Gift Program.
“We thought, let’s get some science, just regular content science books, and then let’s get some on science careers, and then we thought let’s try to just promote STEAM in the library, make the library appeal to a broader audience than the students that we typically get,” Heben said.
The idea for the community gift started during the pandemic last year when staff went through the books to clear out outdated material.
“We had time in the library to weed our non-fiction section which meant we got to go through every book and see how old things were, what condition things were in and we found that there were a number of books, especially in the science area, a number of books that we’re outdated,” Heben said. “We felt like we had to pull them from the collection but then of course the problem is replacing them.”
Heben knew of the grant program from her work with Tracy Friends of the Library, which had applied for and received the grant several times in the past.
Created in 2008, the LLNS Community Gift Program provides annual awards to support nonprofit organizations addressing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education, community service and philanthropic needs of local and surrounding communities.
Jefferson applied for the grant in hopes of purchasing new science related books, and for material related to careers in science used during a career week in the fall.
They also decided to add hand-on building and construction kits that emphasize STEAM exploration and experimentation.
“We’re going to have activities in the library and bring in a different set of kids and get them into the library,” Heben said. “Hopefully once they got their hands on some things then we were able to tie it with curriculum and books and then they would start to look at the books as well.”
Jefferson held a STEAM week earlier in the month, where building kits were purchased each day for kids to build projects such as a maze or a slide. The week ended with students having a balloon rocket race around the library.
“We did see definitely some kids that don’t necessarily come in the library usually on their own,” Heben said. “The library got very loud and they got excited and they were having races — it got very exciting in the library.”
In April Jefferson hopes to have a contest where students build something to make the school more environmentally green and tie it in with material from some of the new books talking about designing systems that are more green and eco-efficient.
“In the hopes that if we can make it fun and they can build something, that it is a more entertaining thing for them to do that they’ll then also turn to the materials and books that are associated with architecture, building and design and hopefully draw on some of our seventh and eighth graders because they don’t come into the library as much,” Heben said.
This was the first time the school’s library has their own STEAM materials in addition to any teachers who have STEAM electives. The construction projects will most likely be offered once a week or so they do not cause a disruption in the library.
“The library is really the only place where everybody can come to during their lunchbreak, you don’t have to be in a particular class — it’s not tied to a grade, it’s just come and explore,” Heben said.
To learn more about the LLNS Community Giving Program visit https://www.llnsllc.com/#community.
