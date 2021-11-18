Several community organizations are helping people have a happy Thanksgiving this year.
Sunday, Nov. 20
• The Women’s Ministry at New Creation Bible Fellowship is hosting a drive-through grocery pickup for families in need as part of their Thanksgiving in the Community program. Members will be handing out grocery packages to help about 100 families. Packages include items for side dishes such as green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes and can include turkey. The packages will be distributed to families between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 500 S. Corral Hollow Road.
• Families in need can get a free turkey food basket as part of a community outreach at New Beginnings Apostolic Church. Organizers are expecting to hand out more than 100 food baskets between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 1536 Parker Avenue. Children will receive a gift and there will be a raffle for gas cards.
• Seniors 50-years-and older can enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings courtesy of the Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise at the 26th annua Senior Thanksgiving Dinner. Reservations are required for the dinner and the deadline is 4 p.m. today by calling the Tracy Senior Center, 831-6240 or sending an email to tracyseniorcenter@cityoftracy.org. Seniors can either chose to drive down to the Portuguese Hall, 400 E. Ninth Street at 5 p.m. on Sunday to pick up their dinner or have it delivered to their home.
Monday, Nov. 21
• Sikhs of Tracy in partnership with the city Parks and Recreation department will host a complimentary breakfast for seniors 50-years-and older in recognition of Sikh Awareness and Appreciation Month.
Registration is required by calling the Lolly Hansen Senior Center at 831-6240 or stopping by in person.
The breakfast will be heald from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday at the Tracy Community Center, 950 East Street.
