Community loses a cherished ICF icon

If you are of Italian ancestry, you’ve lost your greatest booster in the last few days. No surprise that I’m referring to Paula Re.
Paula, who died Oct. 10, was the founder and 30-year leader of the Italian Catholic Federation of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Her enthusiasm and caring personality were unmatched in our town, and they made the ICF a successful institution in promoting all things Italian at its monthly dinner meetings.
And when I say dinner, I mean Italian food, and for many people that translates into Steve Galanti, who was chief cook at many of those gatherings over the years.
Steve had an interesting history in his connection to Tracy. He was a native of Italy who served in the Italian Army during World War II. He was captured by American forces and was sent to the U.S. as a prisoner of war.
Steve wound up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, which was a POW camp for Italian prisoners. From all accounts, it wasn’t a bad place to be a war prisoner.
In fact, some of the prisoners, including Steve, were given weekend passes to visit Italian families for what else? Italian food, of course.
Steve met and married Norma Giannini, a daughter in one of the host families. He later became an American citizen and a farmer north of town.
But back to Paula Re. Every few months, Paula would contact me to provide information for the next Italian Catholic Federation dinner.
Sometimes, we gathered several ICF members together for a photo. Husband Larry, who as a World War II U.S. Air Force crew member had parachuted out of a crippled B-17 bomber into the English channel and survived, was sometimes seen with an accordion in hand.
Paula was always appreciative of any coverage given to the ICF and on occasion would arrive at the Press office with a small gift. I told her that wasn’t necessary, but she didn’t pay attention to that, and several remain on bookshelves in my office to this day, reminders of Paula’s generous spirit.
Readers respond
Following the two recent columns on my trip on a small RoadScholar ocean liner to ports of the Adriatic, I received several responses. Here are two:
‘Wonderful memories’ — Dear Mr. Matthews, You are the best writer. My mother, Betty Pruitt, and my sister, Carolyne, took a cruise to Dubrovnik. We also sailed to Venice, but we also chose not to go to St. Mark’s because the water taxi looked a little beyond what I wanted Mom to try.
We made wonderful memories on our trip. Thank you for bringing them back.
Marilyne Pruitt Dahl
‘Also in Dubrovnik’ — Good morning; I am a regular reader of your articles. The article about your trip to Dubrovnik caught my attention as my wife and I were also in Dubrovnik recently. We were on a cruise from Venice with stops in Dubrovnik, Saranda, Albania, and Greece, ending in Barcelona, Spain.
We were there in early September, so my curiosity got the better of me, and I was just wondering if that was the same approximate time frame of your excursion? (We were there a couple of weeks later.)
Thanks for your time and fascinating stories.
Kevin Poole, Tracy, CA
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
