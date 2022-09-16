Dozens of nonprofits, community organizations, school, service organizations and city services gathered to show what they have to offer the Tracy community during the 2nd Tracy Connects sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce at Lincoln Park on Saturday.
The day featured the different groups in their booths handing out literature and discussing their services.
The theme of this year’s event was “Restoring Learning Loss,” focusing on the gaps in student education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three community nonprofits, the Tracy Historical Museum, the Grand Foundation and the Tracy Police Activities League were set to receive awards based on proposed projects.
Several nonprofits and organizations went on stage to give five-minute information talks on what they had to offer the community.
Visitors were encouraged to visit the booths and learn about the different services available.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.