Editor,
On Dec. 21 a 6-hour Tracy City Council meeting took place regarding a garbage rate increase for 2022.
Thank you, residents of Tracy who went out in the cold and rain to speak up. Many of you stayed past 11 p.m. Some called in on WebEx. Another 900 residents signed the petition opposing the rate increase. Congratulations.
Although Mayor Nancy Young condescendingly stated 900 were only the “minority,” everyone that spoke had valid concerns and solutions. Clearly Young had her mind made up and wanted to go forward with the rate increase. Young pontificated ad nauseam, which gave the appearance that she was hoping the audience would get tired and leave. She has done this before on other agenda items, often moving important issues to the end.
It didn’t work this time, the residents voiced important concerns about their quality of life. Other than Vargas, the other three councilmembers listened to the residents and voted down the rate increase, for now.
Most importantly, congratulations to the citizens that spoke up! The meeting ran long but residents stood their ground and did not leave. You made a difference!
Staff also must do a better job. Do not wait until the last minute to bring up important items that impact all the residents of Tracy. It’s not staff’s job to accept Young’s personal agenda, constantly going against the will of the residents. The city attorney must do a better job, (calling out) misconduct from the mayor, when she shows a total disregard for our community.
As a Tracy community advocate, we continue to strive for a better Tracy, and work together.
Thank you again, citizens of Tracy for speaking up, not only at this meeting. As an advocate my tagline has always been “United, we can always make a difference.”
Alice English, Tracy
