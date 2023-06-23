Editor,
Civility, formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech: For today's subject I will use it describing behavior. For the past month or so I have journeyed across the Altamont Pass at different times of the day. The 205, 580, 680, 880, 84. We all know the horrors of such a trek. Speeding motorists cutting off other motorists, or trucks on a five-lane freeway driving in the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes.
Then there is FasTrak. You are wrong if you think it's a safe lane. You’re traveling the posted speed limit and cruising along and you see in the distance from your rear-view mirror a vehicle approaching you really fast. All of a sudden their grill is covering your rear view mirror and high beams flashing and sometimes horns blasting. I have this to say: “Don't let piss poor planning on your part make it an emergency on my part.”
Then there was the day a cement truck overturned on I-238. Then the day a garbage transfer rig overturned on I-680. At the time I was traveling through Highway 84 through Niles Canyon and the traffic radio report said traffic was backed up and mentioned Niles Canyon as an alternate route. Well traffic was already backed up at the entrance to Niles Canyon. About halfway through Niles Canyon a transfer dump truck somehow lost its load of gravel causing the backup.
And most recently a truck caught fire on the Altamont and the fire spread through the hills. Oh, a few weeks ago my vehicle was hit by a stop sign runner. Monday I was hit at DMV by a vehicle, not my fault.
One more thing. When someone is signaling a lane change please don't speed up, show some courtesy.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
