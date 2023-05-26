Prologis employees from the company’s Tracy office spend a day working at McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter on Friday at the corner of Ninth and A streets.
The team of 20 volunteers spent their day working on the house’s landscaping, building a new sandbox for the children, refreshing the McHenry House sign and installing miscellaneous items such as a new lock for the gate and a new doorbell among other furnishings. The goal of the project was to absorb some of the shelter’s cost of deferred maintenance so that the staff can focus on the families they serve.
Since 1987, over 6,439 children have passed through the doors of the McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter, which provides a path to self-sufficiency through the teaching of basic life skills, counseling, support, direction, housing, medical care, treatment for addictions and employment guidance. Currently, they are able to provide housing and support for up to 7 families.
This year marks more than a decade of Prologis’ IMPACT Days, the annual global employee day of service. Since 2013, employees have volunteered over 100,000 hours around the world, including Tracy.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.